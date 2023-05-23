Banned sex offender on trial accused of raping teen he met over social media

Wayne Scarratt is accused of punching and stamping in the schoolgirl's head during the alleged attack which happened near Walsall at about 6pm on August 7 last year. Among her serious injuries the victim suffered a broken collar bone.
A man banned from contacting children violently raped a 13-year-old girl hours after befriending her on Instagram and Snapchat, a trial heard.
