Banned sex offender on trial accused of raping teen he met over social media

By Deborah HardimanBrownhillsCrimePublished:

A man banned from contacting children violently raped a 13-year-old girl hours after befriending her on Instagram and Snapchat, a trial heard.

Stafford Crown Court

Wayne Scarratt is accused of punching and stamping in the schoolgirl's head during the alleged attack which happened near Walsall at about 6pm on August 7 last year. Among her serious injuries the victim suffered a broken collar bone.

