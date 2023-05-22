Notification Settings

Oldbury man wanted on recall to prison

Police are hunting a 26-year-old man from Oldbury after he breached his licence conditions.

Jehmmal Barrett-Grant is wanted by police

Jehmmal Barrett-Grant is wanted on recall to prison and officers are appealing for people with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "Do you know where Jehmmal Barrett-Grant is?

"Please contact us via Live Chat or call 101, quoting 20/13313/23. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

