Two further arrests over Wolverhampton shooting which injured children aged 11 and 15

A boy aged 15 and a girl aged 11 were each shot in the leg at the incident on Shelley Road in Bushbury, which occurred on May 1 at 3pm.

Now, police have arrested two more men, aged 20 and 23, who were arrested in the early hours of this morning from an address in the city.

They are currently in custody and will be questioned by detectives on suspicion of attempted murder.

So far one man has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Kian Durnin, aged 22 from Wolverhampton, appeared in Birmingham Magistrates Court on May 10 where he faced two counts of attempted murder as well as charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.

Two other men, aged 21 and 25, who were arrested earlier last week, have been bailed with strict conditions.

Detectives are still appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

A special online MIPP portal has been set up for people to submit information, dashcam or doorbell footage. Please click here: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C04-PO1 .

Anyone with information can also contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or call 101, quoting investigation 20/393687/23.