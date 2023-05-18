Subaru driver banned from the road after being caught drink-driving powerful car

Dudley Magistrates Court

Kieran Taylor, 31, was caught driving a black Subaru Impreza on Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton, while over the alcohol limit on April 23.

A test recorded 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, above the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Appearing at Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday(16), Taylor, of Russell Close, Wolverhampton, admitted one charge of driving when above the legal alcohol limit.

He was banned from driving for 16 months which will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completed rehabilitation course by the end of March next year.