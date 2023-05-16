Police swoop on Smethwick street with drones in drugs operation

Police descended on Smethwick

On Monday night officers executed a warrant under Misuse of Drugs Act but did not arrest anyone.

Smethwick Police tweeted: "Tonight we have executed a warrant under Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Smethwick with Bearwood Neighbourhood Watch assisted by West Midlands Police Drones for positive impact on residents in street but no arrests on this occasion."

Meanwhile in Cannock police officers used pedal power to apprehend people with drugs.

Officers in Cannock on their bikes

Cannock Police tweeted: "This is how we respond to reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use in the rural areas.