Police swoop on Smethwick street with drones in drugs operation

By Adam Smith

Police descended on a Smethwick street assisted by flying drones.

On Monday night officers executed a warrant under Misuse of Drugs Act but did not arrest anyone.

Smethwick Police tweeted: "Tonight we have executed a warrant under Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Smethwick with Bearwood Neighbourhood Watch assisted by West Midlands Police Drones for positive impact on residents in street but no arrests on this occasion."

Meanwhile in Cannock police officers used pedal power to apprehend people with drugs.

Officers in Cannock on their bikes

Cannock Police tweeted: "This is how we respond to reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use in the rural areas.

"After receiving complaints from local residents we have attended the locations and stopped and searched a number of persons this evening. A quantity of drugs recovered."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

