Drink-drive arrest as motorbike rider dies after hitting junction box

The man, aged 24, suffered serious injuries after hitting a junction box in Walsall Road, at just before 7.30pm on Saturday.

The driver of a blue Ford Fiesta was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He has been released on police bail as inquiries continue.

He was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of medics he died on Sunday morning. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are working to establish exactly what happened with officers reviewing CCTV and speaking with witnesses."

Investigators are appealing for anyone who was in the area yesterday evening to check their dashcam as they may have vital footage.