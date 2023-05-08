Stourbridge road closed off by police after 'accident'

Disruptions to regular travel have been reported following an incident blocking Birmingham Street, Stourbridge.

National Express West Midlands has diverted the service 9 bus route around the incident.

Service 9 will now travel from Stourbridge using the Ring Road, Church Street/Red Hill, Brook Road, Pedmore Road, and Lye.

The route to Stourbridge is the reverse of the above.

National Express West Midlands said on Twitter that the disruption was down to "an accident".