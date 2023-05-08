Notification Settings

Stourbridge road closed off by police after 'accident'

By Daniel Walton

A road in Stourbridge has been closed off by emergency services after an accident.

Disruptions to regular travel have been reported following an incident blocking Birmingham Street, Stourbridge.

National Express West Midlands has diverted the service 9 bus route around the incident.

Service 9 will now travel from Stourbridge using the Ring Road, Church Street/Red Hill, Brook Road, Pedmore Road, and Lye.

The route to Stourbridge is the reverse of the above.

National Express West Midlands said on Twitter that the disruption was down to "an accident".

Emergency services have been approached for comment.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

