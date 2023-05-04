Notification Settings

Four teenagers arrested after car stolen while woman at church seized in Smethwick

By Emma Walker SmethwickCrimePublished:

Police arrested four teenagers after stopping a stolen car in Smethwick and recovering a machete from inside.

Officers from the local neighbourhood team were on routine patrol when they spotted the Ford vehicle in Rolfe Street at just before 6.50pm on Wednesday.

The vehicle had been stolen while the owner, a woman in her 70s, attended a church in the area last Sunday.

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "Our officers quickly stepped in and detained an 18-year-old man and three other teens - aged 15, 16 and 17 on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

"The 16-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and cannabis. They all remain in police custody for questioning.

"We fully understand the inconvenience of being a victim of vehicle crime, on livelihoods and personal lives, and will continue to act on information or suspicious activity so we can catch anyone involved."

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

