Police uncover cannabis factory in Dudley

Officers forced entry into a property in the Kate’s Hill area on Sunday morning.
They seized a number of mature cannabis plants and have launched an investigation.
Sharing the news on Twitter alongside pictures of the cannabis plants, Dudley Police said: "This morning the team have forced entry in to a property in the Kate’s Hill area.
"We have recovered a number of mature cannabis plants and will be investigating to establish who is responsible.
"You sharing information with us helps us to take action on issues like this."
This morning the team have forced entry in to a property in the Kate’s Hill area. We have recovered a number of mature cannabis plants and will be investigating to establish who is responsible🕵️♀️— Dudley Town Police (@DudleyTownWMP) April 30, 2023
You sharing information with us helps us to take action on issues like this. pic.twitter.com/UM2xS6uoih