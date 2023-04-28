Notification Settings

Driver admits causing death of woman returning from trip to seaside after car broke down

By Richard Williams

A Shropshire man has admitted killing a 43-year-old woman in a roadside crash after her car broke down as she was returning from a seaside trip with her father.

Daniel Massey, 23, of Sycamore View in Ellesmere, appeared before a judge at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday charged with causing the death of Anita Heath on September 25, 2021, in Lincolnshire.

The court had previously been told that Ms Heath was travelling home to Sheffield with her father following a trip to the seaside town of Skegness when her Skoda Octavia broke down.

The car was hit on the rear by Massey's 4x4 Mitsubishi L200 on the A16 Louth bypass as Ms Heath and her father were waiting for the RAC. The car's hazard lights were flashing as it was parked on the side of the 60mph road when the crash occurred at around midday.

Ms Heath died of neck injuries following the collision. Her father survived.

Massey, formerly from Cannock, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Ms Heath by careless or inconsiderate driving, and Judge House KC adjourned sentencing until June 15 so that a psychological report and a pre-sentence report can both be prepared.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

