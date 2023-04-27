Two Tipton arrests as police return moped to owner within hours of theft

A man and boy were arrested in connection with the theft

Sandwell Police moved swiftly after the theft and the delivery driver could go about his business within hours on Wednesday.

Sandwell Police tweeted: "We recovered a delivery driver's stolen moped and made two arrests following prompt action by our officers.

"We acted on information and found it at an address in Morrison Road, Tipton, yesterday (April 26) within hours of it being taken."

Detectives are currently quizzing a man and boy about the theft.

The police added: "A 31-year-old man and 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in custody for questioning.