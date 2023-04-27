Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two Tipton arrests as police return moped to owner within hours of theft

By Adam SmithSandwellCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A moped stolen from a delivery driver has been returned to its rightful owner after two people were arrested in Tipton.

A man and boy were arrested in connection with the theft
A man and boy were arrested in connection with the theft

Sandwell Police moved swiftly after the theft and the delivery driver could go about his business within hours on Wednesday.

Sandwell Police tweeted: "We recovered a delivery driver's stolen moped and made two arrests following prompt action by our officers.

"We acted on information and found it at an address in Morrison Road, Tipton, yesterday (April 26) within hours of it being taken."

Detectives are currently quizzing a man and boy about the theft.

The police added: "A 31-year-old man and 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in custody for questioning.

"The moped has been returned to the rightful owner so they can carry on with their role as a delivery rider."

Crime
News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News