A police car at the scene on Wednesday night

Officers attended an address in The Longlands, Wombourne, to make a pre-planned arrest on Wednesday afternoon when they made the discovery, leading to an Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team being called in.

Residents were quickly evacuated from their homes following the discovery but were allowed back into their homes later in the day.

Janice Allbright, 75, a resident of the Longlands, said: "It looked awful at the bottom of the estate, there were police officers everywhere and it looked like they arrested someone.

"I saw them evacuate some of the houses, there were quite a lot of people standing around, It's usually a quiet street, it's a bit worrying ."

Margaret Williams-Hughes, 63, also lives on the estate, said: "Usually it is a really quiet street, we don't have any issues like this normally, I was a bit worried when I read that the bomb disposal had been at the address, you just don't expect it."

A spokesperson at Staffordshire Police said: "A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disseminating offensive material.

"The arrest was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation."