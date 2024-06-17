Bikes worth £18,000 stolen - police release images in bid to find them and culprit

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The three bikes - two electric and one road - were taken from a shed on Old Farm Drive, Bilbrook, at around 1am on Thursday, June 6, along with a jet wash, strimmer and sports car wheels.

Police attended at around 7am, and have now launched an appeal to help recover the bikes and find the culprit.

The currently unknown thief was clocked on CCTV climbing over a fence that backed onto Watery Lane to access the bikes.

Staffordshire Police is now asking the public to get in contact with officers if they have any information that could lead to the discovery of the missing items.

A force spokesperson said: "We were called at 7am on Thursday 6 June to reports that three bikes and other items were stolen from a shed on Old Farm Drive, Bilbrook, at around 1am that morning.

"Two electric bikes and a road bike, worth £18,000 collectively, were taken. A jet wash, strimmer and sports car wheels were also taken.

"The suspect was seen on CCTV accessing the property by climbing over fence that backed onto Watery Lane.

"We have some recent photos of the bikes that were stolen.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area around the time to get in touch.

"You can call us on 101 quoting incident number 96 of June 6 or messaging us using Live Chat on our website.

"You can also make an anonymous report by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."