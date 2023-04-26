Hotel property 'destroyed' by Wolverhampton man visiting seaside town

Ben Madden was convicted of criminal damage and resisting arrest

Drawers and a radiator at Norwood Hotel in Blackpool were "destroyed" by Ben Madden on July 10 last year, leaving bosses with a repair bill of £380.22.

Madden, of Hartland Avenue, Wolverhampton, was convicted of causing criminal damage and resisting arrest at Lancashire Magistrates Court in January.

On Monday, magistrates in Wolverhampton ordered him to pay compensation of £380.22 to the hotel and £135 costs, as well as £100 compensation for resisting arrest. In total he must pay £615.22.