Damage caused in 'messy' Bridgnorth shed break-in

Published:

Burglars caused damage to a shed in Bridgnorth during a "messy search".

Police are appealing for information following reports of a shed break-in
Police are appealing for information following reports of a shed break-in

Officers are appealing for information after they received a report of a break-in on Hollybush Road.

It happened some time between Wednesday April 19 and Saturday 22. It is currently uncertain as to what was taken in the break-in, but police said a "messy search" had taken place, with damaged caused.

Police say they are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and has heard or seen anything suspicious.

Anyone with information can contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, or emailing Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhoods Team at bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

