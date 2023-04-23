Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man who ran away from police arrested after 'hammer attack on shop worker'

By Adam SmithBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been arrested after reports of a shop worker being attacked with a hammer.

Police were called on Saturday morning
Police were called on Saturday morning

Police were called at around 8.30am on Saturday where they found a stabbed man who needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

After getting to the scene in Villa Road, Handworth, a man ran away from officers but was quickly caught.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with a stab wound and other injuries, which thankfully are not life-threatening.

"A man attempted to run from the scene but was caught less than 100 metres down the road. A hammer was recovered by officers and the 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery. He remains in custody for questioning."

The spokesman added: "There will be additional patrols along the Soho Road and Villa Road by the local Lozells and Handsworth neighbourhood police teams working with partner including the Soho Road BID and local businesses."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to get in touch quoting Crime Investigation 20/367551/23.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News