Man who ran away from police arrested after 'hammer attack on shop worker'

Police were called at around 8.30am on Saturday where they found a stabbed man who needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

After getting to the scene in Villa Road, Handworth, a man ran away from officers but was quickly caught.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with a stab wound and other injuries, which thankfully are not life-threatening.

"A man attempted to run from the scene but was caught less than 100 metres down the road. A hammer was recovered by officers and the 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery. He remains in custody for questioning."

The spokesman added: "There will be additional patrols along the Soho Road and Villa Road by the local Lozells and Handsworth neighbourhood police teams working with partner including the Soho Road BID and local businesses."