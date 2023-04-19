Police release photos of Walsall burglary suspects after laptops and alcohol stolen

West Midlands Police has released these images on the two men they want to speak to. Photo: West Midlands Police

The appeal by West Midlands Police has been put out after a number of burglaries and attempted break-ins across Walsall.

Houses in Aldridge and Shelfield were broken into in the early hours of Tuesday, April 11, with laptops, alcohol and bags containing personal belongings being stolen, while there were further attempts to break into homes in Pelsall.

The force has released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to and have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to these men following a number of burglaries and attempted break-ins in Walsall.

"Items including laptops, alcohol and bags containing personal belongings were stolen after intruders gained access to three addresses; in Gorsey Way, Aldridge; and Jockey Fields and New Street, Shelfield, during the early hours of last Tuesday.

"There were other attempts to gain access to homes - and two vehicles were also broken into - across Jockey Fields, Meadow Brook, New Street and Coronation Road, Pelsall.