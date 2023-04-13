Walsall man wanted in connection to theft and burglary offences

Paul Nash, 42 from Pelsall, is wanted on suspicion of theft, burglary and breaching a court order.
West Midlands Police area appealing for any information which may help in their investigation into his whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat, or by calling their 101 number and quoting 20/WS/14026/22.
#WANTED | Have you seen Paul Nash?— Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) April 13, 2023
The 42-year-old from #Pelsall, #Walsall, is wanted on suspicion of theft, burglary and breaching a court order.
If you have any information, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/WS/14026/22. pic.twitter.com/0QWDduzyiy