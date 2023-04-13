Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall man wanted in connection to theft and burglary offences

By Daniel WaltonPelsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police release photo of a man who is wanted in connection to a string of offences including burglary.

Wanted: Paul Nash, 42, from Pelsall.
Wanted: Paul Nash, 42, from Pelsall.

Paul Nash, 42 from Pelsall, is wanted on suspicion of theft, burglary and breaching a court order.

West Midlands Police area appealing for any information which may help in their investigation into his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat, or by calling their 101 number and quoting 20/WS/14026/22.

Crime
News
Pelsall
Walsall
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News