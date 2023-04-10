At least seven Shropshire farms targeted in spate of burglaries police believe are linked

Officers said there have been at least seven linked burglaries or attempted burglaries at farms around the Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth area.

The incidents happened between Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7, at farms in Shipton, Morville, Weston, Middleton Priors and Upton Cressett.

Items taken from the properties include a red Honda quad bike, a green Suzuki quad bike, two electric bicycles and various power tools.

At a farm in Middleton Priors, police say the offenders cause "considerable damage" to crops after they used a vehicle to cross a field to gain access to the farm.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard said there appeared to be up to five offenders involved with the offences.

He added: "Descriptions of them are limited due to the light levels overnight.

"An old-style silver Landrover Discovery appears to have been linked to the offenders, the registration is not confirmed but investigations are taking place using the Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras in the area around the burglaries.

"Officers have also checked a van seen in suspicious circumstances and been able to discount this vehicle from the investigation."

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident 00113_I_07042023.