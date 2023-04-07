Caught on camera: Moment paramedic steals cash from elderly woman minutes after she died

Mark Titley steals the woman's money from a plastic box in her home. CCTV image: Mike Drage/Facebook.

Mark Titley of Linley Avenue, Pontesbury, was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months when he admitted theft at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this week.

The court heard that he was one of four paramedics who attended an address in Torrin Drive, Shrewsbury, after reports that a 94-year-old lady had collapsed in her garden on June 29 last year.

A CCTV camera inside the property caught Titley as he re-entered the property and pocketed £60 in cash found in a plastic box.

Now the son of the woman who died, has posted the footage of the moment the 58-year-old paramedic - who quit the service days after the incident - trousered the money just moments after the woman had died.

The moment Titley spotted the camera. CCTV image: Mike Drage/Facebook.

The video clearly shows Titley rummaging through the woman's belongings and pocketing the cash before spotting the camera seconds later.

He is then seen to put the cash back, but his actions were enough to convict him.

On posting the footage on his Facebook post, the son of the woman, Mike Drage, said: "Whilst my mother was being given CPR by the other Paramedics. This happened!!!"

As well as being handed a suspended sentence, Titley was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and pay £530 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said staff had been "horrified" by Titley's actions.

WMAS's assistant chief ambulance officer, Nathan Hudson, said: "We hold a position of trust when we enter someone's home and these sorts of actions rightly put a stain on all of our reputations which is deeply regrettable and makes it much harder for staff who are still working.