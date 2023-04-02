People evacuated and two treated for breathing difficulties after 'chemical incident' in Oldbury

Two fire engines on the scene (Photo: West Midlands Fire Service)

Firefighters and paramedics descended on Swim! Oldbury, at Birchley Island Retail Park off Wolverhampton Road in Oldbury, on Saturday.

The incident was the result of the "unfortunate accidental mixing" of incompatible chemicals and led to 10 people being evacuated at around 9am.

Fire crews were at the scene within three minutes of being mobilised and remained on site, using air monitoring equipment, to make sure it was safe.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: ""The incident involved a chemical leak within the plant room of the swimming pool. Ten people were evacuated, with two people complaining of breathing difficulties. The leak was contained to the building and posed no risk to the public."

A spokesman for Swim! added: "We’d like to thank the fire service and paramedics for their attendance (on Saturday morning) after the unfortunate accidental mixing of a small amount of incompatible chemicals in our plant room.