Man who burgled Dudley dental practice gets suspended prison sentence

By David StubbingsDudleyCrimePublished: Comments

A man who burgled a dental practice has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Bhandal Dental Practice in Dudley High Street. Photo: Google
Richard Harris was given a 12-week jail term suspended for 12 months at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday after admitting one count of burglary.

The 44-year-old stole dental-related items from Bhandal Dental Practice after entering the firm's building in Dudley High Street on June 3 last year.

Harris, of Moseley Road, Birmingham, was given the suspended sentence, with the court reasoning: "The offence is so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified. The reasons for this: because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for people and their property."

The court also ordered him to pay £100 compensation.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

