Man jailed after police find offensive weapon, heroin and crack cocaine

Lee Lynch, aged 59, of Amington, Tamworth, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday to two years and six months behind bars after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, possession of cannabis and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

The court heard how Lynch was searched by officers after they spotted him handing over a package to a woman in Amington.

Police found a plastic bag containing 30 deals of heroin and 12 deals of crack cocaine, as well as a mobile phone and £25 in cash. The street value of the drugs was later estimated to be around £420.

Officers then searched Lynch’s home address and found an extendable baton, cannabis and digital scales.

Lynch was arrested and later admitted to the offences in court.

He was ordered to pay £228 in surcharge costs as part of his sentencing.

The drugs, related paraphernalia and weapons were ordered to be seized and destroyed by the court.

Speaking following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, said: “I’m happy with the proactive action taken to stop these drugs from being circulated within our communities.