Three teens arrested after disorder broke out involving weapons in city

It happened on Washwood Heath Road, at its junction with Drews Lane, with officers being called shortly before 4pm on Tuesday.

Police received reports that a group of teenagers were fighting with weapons.

Officers arrested three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 14, on suspicion of affray and possessing a bladed weapon and they remain in custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We realise incidents of this nature are concerning to the community so we have extra officers in the area who will be conducting patrols and offering reassurance."

A Section 35 dispersal order is currently in place in the Washwood Heath area following violence and anti-social behaviour and allows officers to disperse groups of two or more people if they have concerns over their conduct.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via live chat on the police force's website or by calling 101, quoting crime investigation number 20/291188/23.