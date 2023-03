The man went into the BP garage on Norton Road, Stourbridge, and pulled out a knife at approximately 5.30pm on Sunday.

He stole cans of Lynx deodorant before fleeing the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called following a robbery in Norton Road, Norton, at around 5.45pm on Sunday (26 March).

"A worker was threatened with a knife as deodorant was stolen.