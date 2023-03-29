Police hunting two more suspects in Walsall nightclub murder probe

Akeem Francis-Kerr (Photo: West Midlands Police).

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, died following an incident at Valesha's, formerly known as the Colliseum, in Newport Street, on March 11.

Edward Wilson, aged 39 and from Temple Way in Oldbury, has been charged with murder.

However, a West Midlands Police chief revealed they are searching for two further suspects.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Jayne Meir told a meeting of the police and crime commissioner's strategic board that two further suspects were being sought in relation to the fatal stabbing.

She also said the force was working with the council and the nightclub concerning the venue's licence conditions following the tragedy.

DCC Meir said: "One suspect has been charged in that case and there are two further suspects that are outstanding. We are working with the local authority and the nightclub itself just looking at licence conditions and how things might be improved at that location."

Wilson appeared before Birmingham Crown Court. Judge Simon Drew KC adjourned the case until April 14 where the 39-year-old, who was remanded in custody, will enter his plea.