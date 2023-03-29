Notification Settings

Murder probe after man dies following West Bromwich pub assault

By Peter Madeley

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an assault at a West Bromwich pub.

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation

The man – who is expected to be named publicly later today – died after an incident at a pub on Sunday, March 19.

West Midlands Police say five suspects have been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident.

Officers were initially unable to trace the victim but now say his death may be linked to injuries he suffered during the assault.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Jayne Meir told a meeting of the police and crime commissioner's strategic board: "We've had an incident at a public house in West Bromwich on March 19 where there was an assault.

"We've subsequently been made aware that an individual in that case, who at the time we had not been able to trace, has died, and we suspect it may be linked to the injuries he suffered during that assault.

"A homicide investigation has been instigated and five suspects in that case have all been arrested and are now on conditional bail."

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

