Anti-social behaviour crackdown backed by MPs

The Government has launched a crackdown on anti-social behaviour

West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police have been chosen for a pilot scheme that will see areas of high levels of ASB targeted with extra support.

The move will see new ‘hotspot’ police patrols in areas with the highest rates of anti-social behaviour, while a new ‘immediate justice’ scheme to deliver swift and visible punishments will be trialled.

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson, said: "I am well aware of the many concerns which residents have in South Staffordshire regarding ASB. I have raised this issue many times with the Government and am delighted that Staffordshire PCC have been selected for this pilot programme.

"It is vital that residents feel as safe as possible in their local communities, and I believe this scheme will provide the support and assurance which is so necessary."

Policing hotspots will focus on public transport areas and other locations such as parks and high streets, with uniformed patrols tasked with discouraging anti-social behaviour while also bringing about faster enforcement action against offenders. The pilot is set to start across 16 police force areas next year before a national roll-out.

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes, said: "Anti-social behaviour is unacceptable. Sadly, in Walsall, we’ve seen the detrimental effects that anti-social behaviour can have in our communities.

"It’s so important to me that residents across Bloxwich, Willenhall and Walsall North have peace of mind and pride in the local area.

"I welcome the Prime Minister’s plan to tackle ASB and make our streets safer, including tougher punishment for perpetrators and increasing Police presence in ASB hotpots."

Labour has pledged to clamp down on ASB should Sir Keir Starmer become PM, with measures including 'respect orders' aimed at targeting repeat offenders.

The move will create a new criminal offence allowing police to arrest persistent troublemakers and courts to take speedy enforcement action.

It comes after Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans for 13,000 extra neighbourhood police.