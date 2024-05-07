Biker riding at 115mph on notorious A-road given hefty fine - but avoids ban
A motorcyclist who charged along an A-road at well over 100mph has been given a hefty court bill.
Worcester Justice Centre heard how David Gittings, of Bradford Road, Walsall, was caught going at almost double the speed limit on the A41 at Hinstock, on July 13 last year.
A police officer clocked the 45-year-old rising a blue Suzuki motorcycle at 115mph as he headed north towards Tern Hill.
The court was provided with a statement from Pc Paul Bedworth, who was operating a speed laser gun on a bridge over the A41.