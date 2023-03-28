Notification Settings

Stolen vehicle sold on Facebook Marketplace seized by police less than 24 hours later

By Daniel Walton

Police have urged car buyers to be cautious of using online marketplaces after confiscating a stolen vehicle less than 24 hours after it was taken.

The stolen car that was legitimately purchased

Staffordshire Police have warned potential car shoppers to always do background checks after finding a stolen car that had been sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Members of the Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit boxed the car in yesterday night, where the driver was sadly informed that the vehicle had been stolen less than a day prior.

Staffordshire Police said: "Less than 24hrs after being stolen, this car was found and boxed in by the team to prevent a pursuit.

"The driver is sadly an innocent purchaser from Facebook Marketplace. We highly recommend not buying this way and always do an HPI check."

Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

