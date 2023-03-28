Police drone footage shows suspect hiding in pallet yard following pursuit in Stafford

The drones thermal imaging camera helps to locate the suspect after a police pursuit

A thermal imaging drone has shown how unmanned aerial vehicles can assist officers on the job. Police dogs were also used in the search for the suspect.

The arrest happened in Stafford after a car with three people inside made off early on Tuesday morning.

Two men were quickly detained after ditching the car, with another man attempting to evade arrest by hiding in a nearby pallet yard.

On Twitter, the Force said: "A car made off from @StaffsPolicewhich resulted in three persons trying to evade arrest. Two males were quickly detained however the third appeared to have escaped. He was found by our drone hiding in a yard full of pallets with the assistance of @WMPDogs #dronesforgood."

Using the drone's on-board thermal imaging camera, an officer operating the drone quickly spots the heat signature of the suspect and guides ground units to the hiding spot.

