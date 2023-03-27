Man suffers head injuries after being assaulted in West Bromwich as alleyway sealed off

The alleyway on Hill Top. Photo: Google

The victim, in his 30s, suffered the injuries – not believed to be life-threatening – on Hill Top on Sunday at around 8pm.

Part of the road near the Wallface alleyway, and the Hill Top supermarket, was sealed off as investigations started up.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: " We're investigating after a man was assaulted in Hill Top, West Bromwich, at around 8pm.

"A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with head injuries which are not life-threatening. We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/292293/23."