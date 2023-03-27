Notification Settings

Man suffers head injuries after being assaulted in West Bromwich as alleyway sealed off

By Thomas ParkesWest BromwichCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been taken to hospital after being left with head injuries following an assault in West Bromwich.

The alleyway on Hill Top. Photo: Google

The victim, in his 30s, suffered the injuries – not believed to be life-threatening – on Hill Top on Sunday at around 8pm.

Part of the road near the Wallface alleyway, and the Hill Top supermarket, was sealed off as investigations started up.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: " We're investigating after a man was assaulted in Hill Top, West Bromwich, at around 8pm.

"A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with head injuries which are not life-threatening. We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/292293/23."

One ambulance attended the scene and one man was taken to hospital for further assessment, with his injuries "not believed to be serious".

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

