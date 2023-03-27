Man hit by car and another arrested for allegedly assaulting officer at vigil for motorcyclist in Dudley

Tributes at the scene of the crash on Stream Road, Kingswinford, where motorcyclist Pauly Skidmore was tragically killed.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Dell Stadium in Brierley Hill on Sunday before making their way to Kingswinford to pay their respects to Pauly Skidmore, who was killed in a collision on Stream Road last Tuesday.

However, West Midlands Police put in place a dispersal order after reports of dangerous driving, and launched drones in the area.

It has now been revealed that a man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer at the vigil.

Another man was also taken to hospital after a collision on Stream Road, near Glynne Avenue, in Kingswinford, where Pauly Skidmore was killed in a collision last Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Dudley Police said: "We know residents were concerned about anti-social behaviour which occurred during a memorial in the Kingswinford and Pensnett area yesterday, for a 19-year-old man tragically killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a van last Tuesday 21 March.

"While we respect the desire of family and friends to commemorate the young man, we will not tolerate the completely unacceptable behaviour witnessed yesterday which included motorbikes being ridden in a dangerous and aggressive manner and traffic being obstructed.

"One of our officers was also assaulted and we arrested a man for this.

"We are currently reviewing complaints received and where appropriate we will act against those involved.

"We are also investigating a collision which happened just before 3.30pm in Stream Road near Glynne Avenue, Kingswinford, during the memorial.

"Anyone with information about this incident should get in touch via Live Chat quoting log 1400 of 26 March."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Glynne Avenue at 3.39pm. One ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment."

Videos shared on social media on Sunday afternoon showed several people riding off-road bikes and quad bikes in Brierley Hill without helmets, some in balaclavas.