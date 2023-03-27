Attempted murder arrest after man shot in 'targeted attack' near Wolverhampton College campus

Bullet holes could be seen in the back of an MG on Paget Road, Wolverhampton, after a suspected targeted attack

Police closed off Paget Road, between Tettenhall Road and Clark Road, just after 9.30pm on Thursday night after shots were fired at a car.

It led to the nearby Wolverhampton College campus, Wolverhampton Girls' High School and St Jude's CofE Primary School being closed as investigations were launched.

A man in his 20s was found on Paget Road with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.