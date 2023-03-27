Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alison Hammond: Police release man, 36, after 'blackmail' arrest

By Emma Walker BirminghamCrimePublished:

A man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing television presenter Alison Hammond has been released on conditional bail.

The This Morning star, 48, is believed to have been distraught after the man threatened to 'ruin' her career.

She has reportedly endured the experience for eight months.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police confirmed a 36-year-old man from Warwickshire arrested on suspicion of blackmail against a woman in her 40s had been released on conditional bail.

It was claimed that This Morning presenter Alison had purchased a car for the unidentified male for the sum of £5000 after he reportedly threatened to 'ruin' her broadcasting career.

Alison, who found fame on Big Brother, appeared alongside actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas.

It was confirmed last week that Hammond will take over from Matt Lucas to present the upcoming series of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off alongside comedian Noel Fielding.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News