Sex offender with links to Black Country wanted in connection with order breach and 'threats to kill'

By Eleanor Lawson

A sex offender who has links to Wolverhampton and Dudley is wanted by police in connection with breaching sex offender notification requirements and making threats to kill.

Have you seen Nigel Baker?
Nigel Baker, 56, is being hunted by West Midlands Police, who put out an appeal on social media on Thursday.

They ask anyone who sees him to call 999 quoting crime reference 20/202677/23.

