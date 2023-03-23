Sex offender with links to Black Country wanted in connection with order breach and 'threats to kill'

Nigel Baker, 56, is being hunted by West Midlands Police, who put out an appeal on social media on Thursday.
They ask anyone who sees him to call 999 quoting crime reference 20/202677/23.
#WANTED | Have you seen Nigel Baker?— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) March 23, 2023
The 56-year-old is wanted in connection with breaching sex offender notification requirements and threats to kill.
He has links to Wolverhampton and Dudley and, if you see him, call 999 quoting crime reference 20/202677/23. pic.twitter.com/rnkcFWdWvh