Appeal to find sex offender who has links to Staffordshire

Staffordshire Police have asked for help finding Steven Dunn, who has breached his sex offender notification requirements. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police want to trace Steven Dunn who the force said had breached his sex offender notification requirements.

The force also said the 46-year-old had connections in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Thames Valley and Scotland and urged anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible by calling 101 or using the Live Chat function on its website.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen or have any information over the whereabouts of 46-year-old Steven Dunn.

"He is a registered sex offender and is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

"Dunn has connections in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Thames Valley and Scotland.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or by using the Live Chat function on our website at staffordshire.police.uk