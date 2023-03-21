Appeal to find two men after teenager robbed at knifepoint in Walsall

West Midlands Police have urged people with information on the pair to get in touch

The incident took place in Tintern Crescent in Bloxwich at around 9pm on March 2.

A 19-year-old was reportedly threatened with a knife and the pair robbed his phone, bank card and Apple earphones.

Police have said the suspects are likely to be from Birmingham and are believed to have travelled to the city after the incident took place.

West Midlands Police have released images of the pair in a bid to help with their appeal.

A spokesman said: "If you recognise the men or have information please get in touch."