Marshall Barnett, 19, of Redhouse Street, Palfrey, Walsall, and a youth were due to be sentenced for wounding a 16-year-old during a confrontation, in Caldmore Road, in Caldmore, on February 24, 2021.

But Mr Recorder Simon Gurney told the hearing held at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Friday that the case could not go-ahead due a defence barrister going to hospital.