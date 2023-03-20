Police seize six off-road bikes in Walsall for 'causing a nuisance'

These off road bikes were seized in the latest police operation across the Walsall borough following nuisance complaints.

Officers taking part in an operation across the Walsall borough and parts of Staffordshire on Saturday were on the lookout for off-road bikes creating a nuisance in Bloxwich, Willenhall, Pelsall, Brownhills, Chasewater, Essington Quarry and Cannock Chase

While no arrests were made, officers reported riders for driving offences, including for having no insurance.

Of the six vehicles seized, four were bikes and two were quad bikes.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "These bikes are often driven dangerously on roads and green spaces causing significant upset to our local communities.

"Some are stolen and being used to commit crime such as theft, burglary and other related offences.

"Our Brownhills local policing team worked with Staffordshire Police and other key partners from Walsall local authority.

"We also received support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and our drone team.

"We urge residents to continue to report any issues so that we have up-to-date descriptions and locations via Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101.

"We would also encourage residents to sign up to the Community Alert scheme for updates using wmnow.co.uk."

Inspector Pete Poolton, Neighbourhood policing manager, said: “Illegal off-road biking is having a serious impact on our local communities and we simply won’t tolerate it.