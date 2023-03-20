Man charged with Walsall nightclub murder to appear in court today

Akeem Francis-Kerr. Photo: West Midlands Police

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, died following an incident at Valesha's, formerly known as the Colliseum, in Newport Street, on March 11.

Edward Wilson, of Temple Way, in Oldbury, is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court charged with his murder. Wilson, 39, was remanded in custody at a hearing at the city's magistrates on Saturday.

Mr Francis-Kerr died while being taken to hospital. Since then the club's licence has been suspended by Walsall Council with the consent of operator Vision Leisure, after West Midlands Police requested a premises review.