Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with Walsall nightclub murder to appear in court today

By Deborah HardimanOldburyCrimePublished:

A man accused of stabbing a man at a Walsall nightclub is due to appear before a crown court judge today.

Akeem Francis-Kerr. Photo: West Midlands Police
Akeem Francis-Kerr. Photo: West Midlands Police

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, died following an incident at Valesha's, formerly known as the Colliseum, in Newport Street, on March 11.

Edward Wilson, of Temple Way, in Oldbury, is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court charged with his murder. Wilson, 39, was remanded in custody at a hearing at the city's magistrates on Saturday.

Mr Francis-Kerr died while being taken to hospital. Since then the club's licence has been suspended by Walsall Council with the consent of operator Vision Leisure, after West Midlands Police requested a premises review.

A family tribute to Akeem stated: "The universe has lost one of the greatest of men and his unmatched energy, mindset and love will forever live on."

Crime
News
Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Walsall
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News