Flowers outside the house on Boundary Avenue in Rowley Regis after Lucille Downer's death

Lucille Downer, aged 85, died as a result of injuries injuries sustained from the dogs in her rear garden in Boundary Avenue in Rowley Regis on April 2, 2021.

Although a family member and neighbours rushed to her aid, she was sadly confirmed dead at the scene soon afterwards.

Darren Pritchard, aged 44, from Merrivale Road, Smethwick, will appear before Dudley magistrates on Tuesday.

He has been charged with having two dogs dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in the death of a woman.

He has also been charged with possession with intent to supply and production of cannabis.

The ownership of two dogs was voluntarily transferred to police at the time of the incident.