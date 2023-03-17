Police release CCTV image of a man after robbery inside Kingswinford bank

#APPEAL | Do you know this man?



We want to talk to him about a robbery inside a bank on Market Street, #Kingswinford.



On 25 Aug, a man wrestled cash out of a woman’s hand.



The man has distinctive tattoos.



If you can help, call 101 or message us on Live Chat, ref 20/754536/22. pic.twitter.com/qquHQ5HHt8