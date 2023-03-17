Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police release CCTV image of a man after robbery inside Kingswinford bank

By Lisa O'BrienKingswinfordCrimePublished:

Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to in connection with a robbery inside a bank in Kingswinford.

Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?

A man wrestled cash out of a woman’s hand inside a bank on Market Street on August 25.

The man has distinctive tattoos.

If you can help, call 101 or message West Midlands Police using live chat on the police force's website.

Use reference number 20/754536/22.

Crime
News
Kingswinford
Dudley
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News