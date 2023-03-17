Police release CCTV image of a man after robbery inside Kingswinford bank

A man wrestled cash out of a woman’s hand inside a bank on Market Street on August 25.
The man has distinctive tattoos.
If you can help, call 101 or message West Midlands Police using live chat on the police force's website.
Use reference number 20/754536/22.
— Dudley Police (@DudleyPolice) March 17, 2023
