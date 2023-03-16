Notification Settings

Tributes paid to 'caring and loving son' killed in attack outside shops

By Eleanor Lawson

The family of a man who died after being attacked in Birmingham have appealed for anyone with information about his death to come forward.

Darren Smith was found with fatal head injuries outside shops in Heath Way, Birmingham, just after 2.50pm on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

Police are continuing their enquiries and are keeping an open mind around the motive for the attack.

In a tribute his family said: "We as a family are devastated at the loss of our son Darren.

"He was a caring man and was loved by all who knew him. He was tragically taken from us and this has left a huge void in our lives.

"We would ask anyone who knows or saw anything please come forward and contact the police.

"We would now wish to be left alone so we can deal with our loss and grieve in private."

Police remain keen to hear from anyone with information and you can contact them via 101, or Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website and quote log 2653 of March 15.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

