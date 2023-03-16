Tributes paid to 'caring and loving son' killed in attack outside shops

Darren Smith was found with fatal head injuries outside shops in Heath Way, Birmingham, yesterday.

Darren Smith was found with fatal head injuries outside shops in Heath Way, Birmingham, just after 2.50pm on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

Police are continuing their enquiries and are keeping an open mind around the motive for the attack.

In a tribute his family said: "We as a family are devastated at the loss of our son Darren.

"He was a caring man and was loved by all who knew him. He was tragically taken from us and this has left a huge void in our lives.

"We would ask anyone who knows or saw anything please come forward and contact the police.

"We would now wish to be left alone so we can deal with our loss and grieve in private."