Birmingham City fan who attacked Jack Grealish found dead aged 32

Paul Mitchell was jailed for this attack on Jack Grealish. Photo: Andy Shaw for the Express & Star

Paul Mitchell, 32, was imprisoned in 2019 after knocking the England star to the ground when Aston Villa defeated their rivals at St Andrew's.

Mitchell served four weeks of his sentence after pleading guilty to assault and was also handed a 10-year ban from attending football matches as part of his punishment. He was sent back to prison in 2022 for breaching the football ban by watching Blues take on West Bromwich Albion.

Paul Mitchell was arrested immediately after attacking Jack Grealish

The father of three was believed to have been found dead at an address in Birmingham earlier this week.

Social media was flooded with tributes for Mitchell.

Fellow Blues fan and friend Ash Herbert wrote on Facebook: "Absolutely gutted mate. We had some mad childhood memories I will cherish for the rest of my life, rest easy one of my best old friends mate. Till we meet again KRO."

Another fan posted: "Rip Paul Mitchell, football is everything, sad to see a fellow football fan taken so soon."

The attack on Jack Grealish, who scored the winning goal in the game after being punch, was greeted by universal derision by those within the game.