Murder probe after 29-year-old man stabbed at Walsall nightclub

Newport Street, Walsall

Police were called to Valesha's nightclub, also known locally as Colliseum, on Newport Street in the town centre just after 5am to reports of a 29-year-old stabbed.

While being taken to hospital and despite efforts to save him, he was sadly pronounced dead at around 6am.

His family has been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

Newport Street remains closed today while officers gather evidence. No-one has been arrested at this stage.

Detectives are viewing CCTV from the nightclub and understand a scuffle took place prior to the stabbing.

People who were in the club at the time might not have realised what’s happened, and are urged to come forward.

Detective Inspector Ade George, leading the investigation, said: “The events this morning are tragic and shocking, a man has sadly lost his life and we'll be offering as much support as we can to his family during this deeply distressing time.

“Our priority is catching those responsible. While we’ve spoken to a number of people who were inside the club at the time, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who saw, or may have filmed, what happened.”

Police have set up a dedicated webpage where you can send information, photos and videos that could help the investigation.

Newport Street, Walsall