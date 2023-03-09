Man jailed after attack was recorded by smart doorbell system

Darren Parsons

Darren John Henry Parsons pleaded guilty to stalking and grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court.

The 45-year-old, of Cheslyn Hay, was sentenced in relation to separate incidents.

Last September the defendant assaulted a man in the village which was captured on a smart system doorbell. He grabbed the victim by the throat, punched him and broke his elbow during the incident.

Four years earlier in 2019 he installed a tracking device on a woman's car and monitored her movements including following her on holiday with her family, and on another occasion when she was on a break with friends.

He sent multiple messages to her and her friend suggesting they were being watched, followed and damaged her brother’s car.

Parsons, of Streets Lane, Cheslyn Hay, was jailed for four years and seven months, for his crimes.

Pc Joanne Graham, of Lichfield’s Harm Reduction Hub, said: “The impact of Parson’s actions has been immense, causing the victim to live in constant fear that she was being watched. The emotional distress caused by stalking cannot be underestimated.