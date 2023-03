A 42-year-old man from Walsall has been charged with conspiring to steal a motor vehicle

Between August 2022 and January of this year, a Ford Fiesta and 20 Mercedes Sprinter vans were stolen from various addresses in Cannock, Lichfield, Tamworth, Stone, East Staffordshire, and South Staffordshire.

Matthew John Bickley, aged 42 and from Essex Street, Walsall, was arrested and later charged with conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.