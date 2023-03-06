Teenage girl 'asked five times to get into man's BMW' on way to school

Wood Green Academy. Photo: Google.

The Year 13 pupil at Wood Green Academy was waiting for the bus to arrive at around 9.15am on Thursday, March 2 but decided to walk when the bus was delayed.

Whilst walking on the Pleck Road from the direction of Walsall to Wednesbury, she was asked by a man to get in his car saying “I’ll give you a lift”.

He has been described as Middle Eastern and in his 40s, driving a black BMW with a learner sticker on the back of the car.

She thought that he had driven off a few times but he had actually turned around and kept coming back and stopping beside her. He asked her to get into his car five times.

The teenager last saw the man by the storage unit on Wood Green Road next to school.

Wood Green Academy has shared full details of the incident on its Safeguarding Alert platform on the Sandwell school's website.