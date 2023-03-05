Notification Settings

Police stop to check on broken down BMW only to find it's stolen, in busy night for officers on the M6

Published:

Police had a busy night on the M6 with two significant stops by the Central Motorways Policing Group (CMPG).

A stock image of a police vehicle.

The first, worthy of note, was a lorry picked up between Junction 11 and Junction 10a.

Spotting an abnormal load, officers stopped the vehicle for a check.

The CMPG found that it had "no movement order, no operators licence, no tacho, incorrectly taxed, load insecure and the tractor unit in a dangerous condition."

Officers seized the lorry and reported the driver.

The next incident occurred between Junction 7 and Junction 6.

Police found a BMW broken down in the works entry that they use for access to the M6.

According to the CMPG, officers stopped to check on the welfare of the occupants only to find that the BMW was 'on cloned plates and it was a stolen vehicle from the day before.'

Two people were taken into custody.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

